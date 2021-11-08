Karnataka cops get presents from ex-BJP MLA, activists gift innerwear as protest

The protest was organised outside Bengaluru's Bagalgunte station to condemn the act of police receiving gifts in the form of clothes from former BJP MLA Muniraju

A unique protest was organised outside the Bagalgunte police station in Bengaluru on Monday, November 8, after visuals of policemen accepting gifts from a former BJP MLA came to the fore. The protest was organised by Ravikrishna Reddy, State President of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party, to condemn the act of police receiving gifts in the form of clothes from former BJP MLA Muniraju. To protest the fact that the police received the offering, Reddy said that they will gift innerwear to the police officials as a symbolic protest.

"Former BJP legislator from Dasarahalli constituency in Bengaluru convened a meeting in the police station and gifted new clothes on Deepavali festival. In turn, the station officer had facilitated the politician with a big garland and Mysuru peta (classical royal Indian turban worn by erstwhile kings of Mysuru, now given as a mark of respect to guests)," Ravikrishna Reddy stated. He added that the former BJP MLA â€˜left out innerwearâ€™ from the gifts that were given to the police, so the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi will distribute these â€˜giftsâ€™ as a form of protest

The party has organised this protest to bring the police department out of the clutches of politicians. "We want to bring police out of slavery of corrupt politicians and awake a sense of self respect in them," Reddy said.

During the protest, the KRS party members were seen trying to hand over the clothes and the collected money to the policeman at the Bagalagunte police station. However, the policeman refused to accept the clothes. When asked about the gifts given by the former BJP MLA, the police said that appropriate action had been initiated.