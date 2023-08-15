Karnataka cop suspended days after her WhatsApp status against Congress MLA

In her WhatsApp status, the suspended constable Latha claimed that if anything happened to her, the responsibility would lie with Kadur MLA KS Anand.

A police constable named Latha, serving in Karnatakaâ€™s Chikkamagaluru district, has been suspended after she posted a WhatsApp status against a Congress MLA. Latha had alleged that Kadur MLA KS Anand interfered with her transfer in a WhatsApp status posted on August 8. She was suspended by Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth on August 11.

This accusation was made in connection with her transfer from Kadur to Tarikere.

However, according to a Hindustan Times report, Uma Prashanth stated that the reason for Lathaâ€™s suspension was not solely her WhatsApp status, adding that there were other undisclosed additional reasons involved.

According to reports, during the Assembly election campaign, Latha had imposed fines on Congress workers who were found to not wear helmets. Subsequently, these workers allegedly contacted the Congress candidate Anand to apprise him of the incident. Responding to their concerns, Anand visited them and expressed his anguish towards the actions of Latha.

The Superintendent of Police in Chikkamagaluru then ordered the transfer of Latha from Kadur to Tarikere, following which Latha reportedly visited Anand's residence and purportedly held him responsible for the decision. Post her visit to the MLA's house, Latha shared a WhatsApp status on August 8, wherein she made allegations against the MLA, insinuating that he would bear responsibility in case of any untoward occurrences affecting her. She was later suspended on August 11.

MLA KS Anand has firmly denied any involvement or influence in the constable's transfer. He stated that he had not provided any recommendation letter or engaged in any action that could impact the transfer process. He emphasised that such transfers are a routine process within the police department and said that they are not subject to personal recommendations. The MLA further stated that he had advised the constable to communicate with her superiors for clarification, as he had no role in her transfer.

The MLA also said he was surprised at finding a social media status against him shortly after his conversation with Latha. The status allegedly accused him of disrespectful behavior toward women within the police department.

The matter has now escalated, with the MLA announcing his intention to bring the issue before the Assembly Speaker.