Karnataka cop accused of raping a minor rape survivor

The police said that they are expecting to record the statement of the survivor on Tuesday.

An incident of a police constable allegedly raping a minor rape survivor came to light in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. The father of the survivor has lodged a complaint in this connection in the same police station in Dakshina Kannada, stating that the girl and her mother have been missing since September 18. The father has asked the police to initiate action against the accused police constable and also find out where his daughter and wife are kept.

The constable and the minor girl had started interacting over the probe of a case of rape two years ago in the same police station. Thereafter, the accused constable used to interact with the girl regarding the case. He visited her house on the pretext of issuing summons, the victim's father mentioned in the complaint. He has also given a complaint to the Chief Minister. According to police sources, the accused police constable has disappeared after the complaint was lodged. The Times of India identified the accused constable as Shivraj. Further, the report cited police sources saying that they are expecting to record the statement of the survivor in connection with the rape by the constable.

The accused had promised the survivor that he would marry her and sexually exploited her, the complaint said. It was only when the girl was five-and-a-half months pregnant, that her parents came to know about it and questioned the accused, the complaint further said. But the accused constable flatly refused to marry the girl and instead told her parents to get an abortion done and he would give the money for it. Sources said that the survivor and her mother had informed the complainant that they had been kept in an undisclosed location by the accused. The accused has made a digital transfer of Rs 35,000 to them and they had got the abortion done.

(With IANS inputs)