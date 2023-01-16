Karnataka contractors association alleges BJP MLA demanded crores as bribe, release audio

The Karnataka State Contractors Association announced statewide protests on January 18 over various demands including payment of pending bills worth Rs 25,000 crore.

news Corruption

The Karnataka State Contractors Association on Monday, January 16 released an audio recording of BJP MLA GH Thippareddy allegedly demanding a bribe from the Association’s vice-president R Manjunath. Manjunath alleged that he paid Thippareddy 25% of the bribe amount he had demanded, to carry out various construction works. The Association leaders said that they had more call recordings of several other ministers demanding bribes, which they plan to release in the future if the government fails to respond to their demands. Their demands include a judicial inquiry into the charges of 40% commissions in state government contracts and the payment of pending bills totalling Rs 25,000 crore.

In the audio clip of the purported conversation between the contractor and legislator, Manjunath can be heard saying, "How can you say not to bill [the contract works]? That is wrong. I will give you [the remaining bribe amount]... Rs 5 to 6 crore are pending. How do I make a living?" Thippareddy is then heard asking for a chance to speak, to which Manjunath responds, "You shouldn't do this." Thippareddy is then heard saying, "I will speak to other contractors but…what you do is…you don't respond." Manjunath told TNM that he has been in the construction business for two decades and that the BJP MLA demanded bribes for the construction of buildings in Chitradurga. “I had already paid money in instalments,” he said.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, January 16, Manjunath said, “We have more call recordings of conversations with 13-15 ministers demanding bribes, and we will release them in the coming days.” The contractors said that they have been in dire straits in recent years and that the government has not been responsive to their demands and problems. Despite petitioning every government and asking them to respond to their demands, the contractors said that the government has shown a negligent attitude.

MLA Thippareddy denied the allegations made against him and said that he is being falsely accused because of personal enmity. Thippareddy said, “He (Manjunath) said he paid a bribe three or four years ago. Why did he give the money? When they (contractors) are constructing underground drainage, they dig up cement roads. Can we not question them when they do that? They release affluents from septic tanks in front of the houses. If we question them about this, we face allegations of bribes. He (Manjunath) threatens officials saying he is the district president. If we question them, then we face such allegations.”

The Association announced plans to revive its fight against alleged corruption in government contracts. The contractors, who had previously accused government officials, including ministers, of taking kickbacks on contracts, plan to launch a statewide protest on January 18 to press for several demands. D Kempanna, the president of the Association, announced that they will be holding a protest as their demands have not yet been fulfilled. “The main demands include a demand for a judicial investigation into the accusations of kickbacks, and the appointment of a sitting judge by the government to conduct the investigation,” he said.

Read: 0% work, 80% bill: How corruption in infra contracts works in Bengaluru

The contractors said that the protest is being organised as a last resort since no action has been taken despite writing hundreds of letters to the Chief Minister, ministers and various officials. They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will stage protests in district centres and taluk centres across the state and lay siege to government offices. The contractors are demanding the release of more than Rs 25,000 crore from various government departments. “The highest number of works are going on in Public Works, Irrigation, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the backlog of previously completed works in these three departments exceeds nearly Rs 10,000 crore,” the Association said in a statement.

Read: Voted BJP for change, now we pay 40% cut as bribe: Karnataka contractors are upset

Also read: Karnataka contractors who alleged corruption arrested in minister’s defamation case