Karnataka Congress leader welcomes BJP's Bill on cow slaughter ban

CM Ibrahim's statement comes at a time he had a series of meetings with JD(S) leaders and is said to be considering leaving the Congress

Even as the Karnataka Congress is strongly opposing the proposed bill to ban cow slaughter across the state, senior Congress leader, CM Ibrahim on Saturday welcomed the ruling BJP's decision.

Ibrahim's statement has come at a time when Leader of Oppostion Siddaramaiah has launched a series of attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government over its decision to implement cow slaughter ban in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim appealed to Muslims to shun eating beef and strongly demanded that the ruling BJP must set up 'Goushalas' (cow shelters) at panchayat level instead of its proposed plan to set up at taluka level.

"As a Muslim, I strongly feel that our community should not indulge in any activity that hurts the religious sentiments of Hindu majority in the country. Muslim community must realise it and shun eating beef," he said in response to a question.

Ibrahim who is on a statewide tour to meet his friends and supporters before taking a final call to quit Congress and join Janata Dal(S).

Ibrahim expressed that he was "ill-treated" and "ignored" by the party and his friend and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Although last week, Karnataka Congress Committee president, DK Shivakumar met Ibrahim at the latter's residence to dissuade him from quitting Congress.

But Ibrahimmet JD(S) supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda and his son, HD Kumarswamy at their house and sent a strong signal that he is 'ready' to quit. But interestingly, even HD Kumaraswamy and the JD(S) has said that it will oppose the anti cow slaughter bill.

Soon after this incident, Siddaramaiah obliquely maintained in Mysuru that none are indispensable for the party. "People and 'leaders' need Congress to survive. Congress has survived and seen many desertions in the past," he said but did not mention anyone's name in his response to a question.