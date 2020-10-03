Karnataka CM's son Vijayendra tests positive for coronavirus

Vijayendra was campaigning for the Sira bye-polls before he tested positive.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"During a routine check-up, I tested positive for Covid-19.I am doing fine, asymptomatic, and have isolated myself.

Request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to take precautions and stay safe," Vijayendra tweeted. Vijayendra has been involved in campaigning for the BJPâ€™s candidate in Sira assembly constituency. The bye-polls are to be held in November this year.

Vijayendra couple of times in the past had gone into home quarantine when his father and BJP MP from Chamarajanagara V Srinivas Prasad were infected, as he had come in contact with them.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa was infected by COVID in August and he was hospitalised for a few days before he recovered. Two weeks ago, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan too tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several leaders in the state including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and HK Patil have tested positive for the virus.