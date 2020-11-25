Karnataka CM Yediyurappa names chief of newly formed Lingayat corporation

BS Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe, will now be the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed the first chairperson of the newly constituted Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, as it announced political appointments to various statutory bodies in the state, including the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appointed BS Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, a day after the government allocated Rs 500 crore to it.

Considered as the core vote bank of the BJP in Karnataka, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community is estimated to form about 16% of the stateâ€™s population. The corporation is seen as a move by Yediyurappa to further consolidate his position as a "Lingayat strongman", as he belongs to the community, amid talks of leadership change in the state BJP circles.

BJP legislators from the community had put pressure on the government to set up a corporation for the dominant community days after Yediyurappa ordered the establishment of a Maratha Development Corporation for the Maratha community.

In another key appointment, BJP's Yelahanka legislator SR Vishwanath has been named as Chairperson of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). BJP Ramanagara district president M Rudresh has been made chairperson of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), while partyâ€™s Yuva Morcha leader Thammesh Gowda is the head of the board of directors at the Karnataka Vidyuth Karkhane Ltd.

Other appointments include former MLC and Kannada film actor Tara Anuradha as the chairperson for the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Ltd, Raibhag MLA Duryodhan Mahalingappa Aihole to Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation, and Kiran Kumar KS as the head of the Karnataka state biofuel development board.

Appointments made to bodies that come under Backward Classes Welfare Department include- Raghu R for Backward Classes Welfare Department, Babu Pattar to Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation Limited, G K Girish Uppar to Karnataka Uppara Development Corporation, and S Naresh Kumar to Karnataka Savitha Samaja Development Corporation Limited.

These appointments have come amids talks within BJP circles that the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Yediyurappa cabinet is likely to take place soon.