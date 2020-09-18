Karnataka CM Yediyurappa asks Union govt for special grant of Rs 5,495 crore

Yediyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda on Friday.

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commission's recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on account of reduced devolution, an official statement said.

Yediyurappa is in the national capital on a two-day visit, with the state's cabinet expansion as the top agenda. He is also meeting several union ministers to discuss the developmental works in Karnataka.

In the meeting with the finance minister, Yediyurappa sought release of pending funds under various heads, the statement said.

He said the state government has received only Rs 869.40 crore as performance grant to urban and rural local bodies against the recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore. He requested for release of the balance amount of Rs 1230.85 crore, the statement added.

With regard to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNGREGA) Scheme, Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore

The chief minister also appealed to the government to notify an additional 50 days under Section 3(4) of the MNGREGA as Karnataka has faced an unprecedented pandemic.

Yediyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda on Friday.

New DRDO facility in Shivamogga

Yediyurappa also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested for an independent Laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga.

The Ministry of Defence has considered the Karnataka government's proposal for establishing a Research Cell of the DRDO at Kuvempu University, but the state is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO Laboratory in Shivamogga with ample number of scientists and technocrats, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The CM further said the laboratory can explore natural remedial measures for military use from the Western Ghats region.

The land required for the construction of the laboratory as well as the official quarters for the personnel will be provided by the state government, it added.

Shivamogga is the home turf of Yediyurappa, as he represents Shikaripura assembly constituency in the district, while his son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Yediyurappa, who reached Delhi this afternoon will be there for next two days, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several central Ministers regarding the development of the state.

He is also expected to meet top BJP leadership including party national President J P Nadda and discuss the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.