Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah says bangle ban based on Union govt guidelines

This came after a section of the media reported the ire of several groups over the guidelines for midday meal cooks that was attributed to the Karnataka state government.

A circular released by the Education Department over hygiene guidelines issued to cooks of mid-day meals spiralled into a controversy leading Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue a clarification. The Chief Minister said that the reports were misleading and added that the guidelines in question were actually issued by the Union government. This came after a section of the media reported the ire of several groups over the guidelines for midday meal cooks that was attributed to the Karnataka state government. The false reports had caused significant public debate and criticism.

The Union governmentâ€™s guidelines for the PM POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) scheme outlined a dress code for the program and directed women staff members not to wear bangles while cooking.

The Karnataka state government, based on the Union government's guidelines, issued an order on July 10 to implement these guidelines in the state. According to the guidelines, women staff members involved in cooking are advised to avoid wearing loose items that may fall into food and refrain from touching or scratching their face, head, or hair. Additionally, they are instructed not to wear nail polish, artificial nails, watches, rings, jewellery, or bangles during cooking, serving, and distribution, as these items may pose a risk of contaminating the food.