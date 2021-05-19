Karnataka CM says decision on lockdown extension to be taken on May 23

On May 10, the Karnataka government imposed a complete state-wise lockdown until May 24 in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, May 19, said that a decision on the existing state-wide lockdown will be taken a day before it is scheduled to end on May 24. Speaking to the press about the same in Bengaluru, the CM said, “The government still has time, we will hold discussions and a day before lockdown ends on May 24, we will announce the decision. Whether it will be extended or not, we will decide on May 23.”

The Karnataka government had announced a “close down” on April 27, and later announced a complete lockdown from May 10 as the state was reporting over 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day and the death toll, especially the state capital Bengaluru, began to rise. Until April 25, Bengaluru had reported over one lakh active COVID-19 cases in the second wave alone. Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of citizens has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes. Restaurants are only allowed for takeaway and e-commerce services are only allowed to deliver essential items.

Bengaluru reported 8,676 fresh cases on Monday, May 17, taking the case count in the city to 10,73,072, including 3,40,965 active cases. The death toll due to the coronavirus in Bengaluru rose to 10,020 with 298 fresh deaths. Karnataka reported 22,838 deaths due to the virus.

Belagavi, Mysuru, Ballari, Shivamogga, Kolar, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural districts reported over 1000 cases, as per the state health bulletin. Out of 93,247 tests conducted across the state during the day, the positivity rate was 32.50% and the case fatality rate was 1.73%.

Simultaneously, 65,181 people, including 54,310 above 45 years and 3,534 in the 18-44 years age group, were vaccinated across the state on Monday, according to the state health bulletin.

(With IANS inputs)