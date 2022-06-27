Karnataka CM promises strict action after seven aborted foetuses found in drain

On Friday, seven aborted foetuses in plastic boxes were found floating in a drain in Belagavi district, following which the CM ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

news Crime

After seven foetuses in canisters were found floating in an open stormwater drain in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, June 26, said that those responsible for the foeticide will face strict legal action. The canisters, suspected to have been disposed of by a nearby hospital, were found floating in the drain by passers-by in Mudalgi town of Belagavi district on Friday, June 24.

The incident was suspected to be a case of prenatal sex determination and female foeticide. After news of the same emerged, government officials carried out raids in hospitals surrounding the area and sealed two. A doctor at one of the hospitals, the Venkateshwara Maternity Hospital, confessed to the crime and said that the foetuses were discarded in the drain as they were afraid to hand them over to the staff, fearing action by authorities. All the foetuses were aborted as they were undeveloped, authorities of the maternity home said.

"It is a very serious issue. The information regarding the nursing home involved in this case has been obtained. The deputy commissioner has initiated action against the hospital. I have ordered a detailed probe into it," CM Bommai told reporters on Sunday. "Whoever is involved, we will initiate legal action against them. If their involvement is proved, we will send them to jail," the Chief Minister added.

The district health department has constituted a special investigation team to inquire into the matter. According to officials, foetuses were about five to seven months old. A case has been registered by the police in this connection and the investigation is on.

The Times of India reported that all the foetuses found in the drain are male, as per the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. The report also states that all the foetuses were undeveloped. However, they were stored in plastic boxes filled with formalin, which is illegal. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told TOI.