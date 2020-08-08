Karnataka CM monitors flood situation from hospital, relief works stepped up

CM Yediyurappa has instructed the Chief Secretary to proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval, the CMO said in a statement.

news Karnataka Rains 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection in the hospital, spoke to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar over telephone and took stock of the flood situation in the state. He instructed that the Chief Secretary can proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval, the CMO said in a statement.

"On Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's directions to state chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, emergency measures have been taken to step up rescue and relief works in rain-cum-flood hit districts across the state," an official of the state disaster management said.

Flood-like situation and landslides continue to cause havoc in several parts of Karnataka that has been battered by torrential rains. Many places in Malnad, coastal and north interior regions of the state have been affected by the deluge, putting life and properties at risk.

The chief priest of the Talacauvery temple - Narayana Achar - and his family are among the missing persons following the landslide in Kodagu. Heavy rains, gusty winds and poor visibility hampered the search operation, as the approach road in the ghat section is blocked with boulders and mounds of mud after the landslide.

An excavator cleared the tracts of mud piled up on the road leading from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery on Friday.

"The chief minister also spoke to Kodagu district in-charge minister V. Somanna on the search operation to locate the five persons missing after their house collapsed in the landslide on the Brahmagiri hill following landslide on Wednesday night," the official added.

Flood-like situation persists in the border regions of Belagavi district, with rising water levels in Krishna river and its tributaries due to rains in ghat areas of Maharashtra and water being released from the dams there.

Adding to this, the district too has been receiving rains, inundating low lying areas and crops. In Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts also, there is a similar situation of swollen rivers and inundation of low lying areas.

Water is being released from several dams in the state including Alamatti and Kabini by opening the gates as inflow has increased.

Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete has reached the brim. There have been reports of mudslides near Botlappa and other places in Kodagu, and also along Charmadi ghat near Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

Noting that there is heavy rain in the catchment area of K R Sagara reservoir and water level is rising to a full storage level, authorities have said there is likelihood of releasing surplus water and it may be increased any moment.

"Hence all the people living on both banks of the river and on the low lying area of river Cauvery are hereby cautioned to move to safer places and take all precautionary measures for safety and security of their lives and property," a flood warning message by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited said.

Heavy rains in Hassan district especially in the Hemavathi river catchment area has led to an increase in water level at the reservoir in Gorur.

Also Yagachi reservoir in Belur is receiving heavy inflow due to downpour in Mudigere taluk.

Swollen Hemavathi river and rains in the district have caused damage to houses and roads, so people living in low lying areas are being shifted, Hassan district incharge Minister K Gopalaiah said, adding mudslides have been reported in Sakleshpur.

According to the Met Department forecast for the next 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over south interior Karnataka and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka.