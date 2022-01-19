Karnataka CM hints at easing COVID-19 curbs, to meet with experts on Jan 21

Speaking to reporters, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that demands of the people to ease restrictions will be discussed at the meeting.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted that COVID-19 restrictions may be eased in the state soon. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, January 19, the CM said that a decision on lifting of weekend curbs and night curfew will be taken on Friday after consulting with experts. “The number of COVID-19 cases has increased, but there is not much load on hospitals. We need to concentrate on improving out-patient department (OPD) facilities. All this will be discussed with the expert committee,” CM Bommai told reporters.

He also said that the committee has been asked to look into the demands of the people, and that they are analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state. "We will get a complete picture in the meeting held by the experts on Friday. A decision would be taken as per the suggestion of the experts," he said. "It is our duty to save lives and strict measures are being taken keeping this factor in mind," he said.

To a question on why there is discussion on relaxing curbs when the cases are expected to peak, he said, "The general feeling is that it (COVID-19infection) is like a flu, and not much hospitalization is taking place, so day-to-day activities can be allowed by following COVID rules. Experts are examining it, they will place things before us on Friday. Following which we will make a decision."

With a surge in cases, the Karnataka government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID-19 curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January. During the press meet, the Chief Minister also said that, after being infected with COVID-19 and being under home quarantine, has recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Sudhakar, speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, also echoed the same opinion on the issue of lifting of weekend curfew. "The weekend curfew will come into force only by the evening. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting of experts on Friday morning. This is a pro-people government. Pro-people decisions would be taken. However, the first priority is saving lives. Everything would be discussed in the expert committee meeting and a decision will be announced," he explained.