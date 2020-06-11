Karnataka CM gives nod for DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in event

The Opposition had lashed out at the government for denying permission to conduct the virtual event.

Following backlash from the Opposition regarding the cancelling of permission to the Karnataka Congress to conduct a semi-virtual event, the Chief Minister’s Office has given the go ahead. The event planned at KPCC HQ in Queen's road in Bengaluru with around 150 people - then broadcasted in different party offices in state, was denied permission multiple times.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar put out a tweet on Thursday afternoon, thanking the Chief Minister Yediyurappa over the decision. DK Shivakumar also said that the decision regarding the new event date would be decided after discussions with his party.

Thank you @CMofKarnataka for permitting us to go ahead with 'Prathigna' event. A new date will be confirmed in due course after discussing with party leaders shortly. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 11, 2020

Speaking to representatives of the press, DK Shivakumar also said, “I am a responsible person, I have written to the Chief Minister regarding the event. I will follow all the guidelines correctly as per the government.” He also said that the date would be announced in a few hours after discussions with senior party leaders.

“I am a worker of the party. It will be a workers’ swearing-in ceremony,” he added.

Since his confirmation as the new Karnataka Congress President, the dates for the swearing-in-ceremony have had to be pushed back several times. The dates have been postponed twice in the past, on May 31 and June 7, due to COVID-19 related restrictions in place. The government also denied permission for the June 14 event, citing COVID-19 related guidelines that are in place, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

The swearing in ceremony had now been decided to be held as a semi-virtual ceremony, much like virtual rallies held in Bihar by Amit Shah.

The BJP government's initial denial had become a political controversy with several senior Congress party leaders had spoken out on the issue.

Flaying the BJP dispensation, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said, Shivakumar had earlier spoken to Yediyurappa about the event, and he had given oral permission, but all of a sudden on Tuesday, a letter was sent denying permission, citing central orders.

"This is being done out of political malice," he said.

Seeking to know how permission was granted to Amit Shah to hold the virtual rally, he said, "This is a repressive conspiracy of BJP against Congress, I condemn it. We will see what can be done legally."

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP government of behaving out of "political vengeance" and said that the ruling party does not believe in democracy or in following democratic principles.

"On one side, BJP leaders are holding campaign meetings in West Bengal, but here for taking charge (of KPCC president) in the presence of 100-150 people in accordance with rules by maintaining physical distancing, they have denied permission," he said.

