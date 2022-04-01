Karnataka CM calls for restraint after Kiran Shaw's 'religious divide' remark

Taking to Twitter, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw had advocated the need to avoid communal animosity for the development of the state.

After Biocon chief Kiran Majumdar Shaw mentioned 'growing religious divide' in her tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, March 31, said that everyone should show restraint. "We have been living with our beliefs on various issues over the years. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. It is possible to resolve social issues through peaceful talks. So everyone should behave with restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order," Bommai said.

Unfortunately, vested interests are hijacking the issue, he said. Bommai was speaking to media persons at Vidhana Soudha. Reacting to the tweet from Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw advocating the need to avoid communal animosity for the development of the state, Bommai said, the school uniform issue has already been resolved.

"I am confident that our CM Bommai will resolve the matter peacefully. I am a proud Kannadiga and don't want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw later said.

Earlier, she had tweeted, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion." Shaw had urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to resolve this growing religious divide in the state. "If IT-BT becomes communal it would destroy our global leadership," she had warned.

Kiran Shaw's tweet came after right wing groups in Karnataka intensified their call to boycott buying halal meat during 'Hosa Tadaku' festival in the state and against Muslim merchants from carrying out business within temple premises and religious fairs.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said intellectuals who give sermons on secularism should teach those who did not respect the Constitution and honour the court verdict on hijab. The minister's comment came as a section of Muslims had called for a statewide bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Girls' Pre University College, who wanted the head scarf to be allowed along with the school uniform inside classrooms.

Jnanendra wondered as to why the BJP was blamed by some for the anti-Halal campaign, which is related to faith and sentiments and individual choices and said, "Secularism flows in our blood. They (intellectuals) should teach those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them. Such people (violators) have to be told that you should not function this way in this country, this we say, sincerely. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only."

