Karnataka CM calls midnight press meet, cancels govt anniversary celebration

The decision to cancel the event comes after the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru.

At a press meet held at 12.30 am on July 28, Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that 'Janotsava', first-year anniversary celebrations of his government, had been canceled. While a convention was to be held in Doddaballapur, rallies had been planned in all districts. The decision to cancel the event comes after the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru. Praveen was hacked to death by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk.

The Chief MInister was flanked by state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and Health Minister Sudhakar in the impromptu press briefing called on Wednesday night.

“There is anger in our minds, especially as this follows Harsha's murder in Shivamogga. Nalin Kumar Kateel visited his family today. We had organised a convention tomorrow marking the first anniversary of taking charge. But I don’t have mental peace today after hearing the victim’s family and their tears. I have decided it is not ideal to have a convention in this situation. The convention to be held in Doddaballapura stands canceled,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Though the Dakshina Kannada police have detained ten people in connection with his murder, Hindutva groups have protested against the government alleging that Hindu activists were not safe inder the BJP government. Hindu groups had called for a bandh in Puttur, Sullia, Kadaba taluks and staged protests seeking action against those involved.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur taluk on Wednesday and Thursday. The order is effective from 6 am on July 27 to 12 am on July 28. Despite the fact that Section 144 was in place, hundreds of people were seen attending the funeral procession of the murdered BJP Yuva Morcha member.

V Sunil Kumar, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge condemned the brutal murder and stated that he discussed it with the home minister and that the state government will take the matter seriously.

The attack on Praveen Nettaru took place amid the tensions in Sullia, following the murder of a man named Masood by a gang of eight people on July 19 in Kalanja village. Kalanja also comes in the Bellare police station limits. Masood succumbed to his injuries two days later in a private hospital in Mangaluru. Hindutva groups claim that Praveen was targeted in retaliation for Masood's death.





