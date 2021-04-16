Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus for the second time

He will be shifted to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru soon.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time. A statement from the Chief Ministerâ€™s office said, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has tested positive and he will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier when he contracted the infection the first time.

The Chief Minister had on Friday morning held an emergency meeting over the COVID-19 situation at his residence. Health Minister K Sudhakar and BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta were also present.