Karnataka CM Bommai says cabinet expansion could likely happen next week

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi as Chief Minister, said he "explained the necessity of early Cabinet expansion" in a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda.

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, July 30 said that the imminent cabinet expansion could take place early next week in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and floods in some districts in the state. Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi as Chief Minister, said he "explained the necessity of early Cabinet expansion" in a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda.

"We will get the nod within next week. I have not discussed the list of probable ministers in today's meeting. But told the need of early decision on this issue," he told reporters in Delhi. Bommai said he may visit Delhi again on this issue and sought time from the BJP high command.

Expanding the cabinet will be the first big challenge before Bommai as he will have to navigate through the cabinet formation exercise by maintaining a balance between factions within the ruling BJP. There are several aspirants among the party old guard and legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019.

"No Bommai stamp or rubber stamp, my administration will have only the BJP stamp," the new CM asserted.

Speaking about the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai told the media that he updated the latter about the COVID-19 and flood situation in the state. "I discussed vaccination shortage in the state. The prime minister has assured full support," he added.

Bommai, who was sworn-in as CM on July 28, announced setting up of a small working group to fast-track clearances of Union projects and make the Karnataka Commissionerate in Delhi proactive and accountable.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Bommai called on Union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa has also reiterated on July 30 that he will not be intervening in the selection of ministers in the new Cabinet. Yediyurappa — who was in Chamarajanagara visiting family of his admirer who reportedly died by suicide pained by his resignation — told the media that Bommai is “completely free” to induct ministers of his choice into Cabinet and that he will only work towards strengthening the party.