Karnataka CM Bommai to decide on easing COVID-19 curbs after meet with experts

During the meeting, CM Bommai and a committee of experts is expected to discuss reopening of schools, the 50% occupancy cap in public spaces and the night curfew.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will on Saturday, January 29, chair an expert committee meeting to take a final call on lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Karnataka. According to sources, the meeting will deliberate on reopening of schools, the 50% occupancy cap in theatres, pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants as well as the night curfew.

Though the number of new COVID-19 cases are higher in Bengaluru, quick recoveries which are exceeding the number of positive cases, may pave the way for lifting of curbs with few restrictions. Karnataka has logged 31,198 new COVID-19 cases against 71,092 discharges on Friday. Bengaluru Urban district recorded 15,199 positive cases on a single day against 44,866 discharges. Fifty deaths have been reported on a single day. Positivity for the day stood at 20.91% and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.16%.

The Karnataka government had lifted the weekend curfew last week and announced that a decision on reopening of schools will be announced on Saturday. Business owners and associations, as well as the film industry, have been seeking the government to ease the night curfew and occupancy cap after facing huge losses due to the pandemic.

The government, the sources said, is in favour of opening schools in Bengaluru in a phased manner. Education Minister BC Nagesh had hinted at the reopening of schools] in the city.

On Friday, the government held a meeting with the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The committee has submitted the guidelines to be followed from next week. The government will discuss these recommendations and take a final call regarding restrictions.

