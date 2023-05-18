Karnataka CM to be sworn in on May 20, CLP meeting on May 18

It was after a series of intense parleys over the past three days that the Congress decided that veteran party leader Siddaramaiah will be the new CM of the state.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday, May 18. In a letter written to all the legislators, Shivakumar has asked all the newly elected MLAs, along with the MLCs and MPs to attend the meeting which will be held at the party headquarters at Queenâ€™s road in Bengaluru at 7 pm. Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and his cabinet is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 20, Saturday, at 12:30 pm.

It was after a series of intense parleys over the past three days that the Congress, on Thursday, decided that veteran party leader Siddaramaiah will be the new CM of the state, while Shivakumar, who put up a tough fight for the post, will be taking over as the Deputy CM. According to sources, DK Shivakumar will remain the PCC president and a term-rotating formula between him and Siddaramaiah has also been agreed upon.

Siddaramaiah will not be the Chief Minister for the entire term of five years, however the Congress hasnâ€™t decided on any handover plans as of now. It is most likely that the reins will be handed over to DKS after 2.5 years.