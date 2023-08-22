Karnataka CM approves fact-check unit to crack down on fake news

The mandate of the unit remains unclear and it is not known whether they will deal with misinformation and disinformation on both mainstream media and by social media users.

In a move aimed at curbing fake news and cybercrime, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, August 21 approved the establishment of a dedicated fact-check unit within the state. This decision comes as a response to the escalating concerns regarding the dissemination of false information and the potential risks associated with cybercriminal activities.

The new fact-check unit, led by experts, will track down fake news and find out where it's coming from. They will use smart technology to figure out if the news is true or not. However, it is unclear what the mandate of the unit is and whether it will deal with misinformation and disinformation on both mainstream media and by social media users. The Union government had come under criticism recently for announcing a similar plan in which a fact-checking unit will look at news related to the government. This was essentially seen as the government clamping down on criticism. Karnataka has not made it clear what kind of news the unit will deal with and whether this includes reports on the government itself.

Karnataka's IT-BT Minister, Priyank Kharge, said that despite the presence of Bengaluru Police on social media, the establishment of a dedicated fact-check unit is imperative. He drew attention to the rise of â€œdeep fake" technology, underscoring its potential as a tool for propagating misinformation and the need for specialised expertise to counter it effectively.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara echoed similar sentiments and stressed the urgency of forming the fact-checking committee without delay and focusing on capacity building. Parameshwara said that the identification and prompt correction of false information are vital to ensure the maintenance of law and order, as unchecked misinformation can have far-reaching consequences.

Karnataka initially put forward the idea for the unit in June of this year. The meeting held on Monday aimed to establish plans for the official implementation of the fact-checking unit.