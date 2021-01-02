Karnataka Class 10 students report 41% attendance on day 1 of schools reopening

â€œIt is a good beginning we have made, I believe," said state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

news Education

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that on the first day of schools reopening, class 10 students had an average attendance of 41%, while the number was 32.56 % for second-year PUC students (class 12).

Students of classes 10 and 12 returned to classrooms on Friday, as schools and pre-university colleges reopened in Karnataka after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. In some schools, students from classes 6-9 came to campuses for the Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling.

The minister told reporters that nearly 3.8 lakh students returned to class 10 in 16,850 high schools, while the number stood at 78,794 for class 12 students in 5,492 colleges.

"I was very happy today after seeing the students returning to their classes," Suresh Kumar said.

"About 40% of attendance for class 10 and 32.56% attendance for PUC (class 12) is not bad. It is a good beginning we have made, I believe," he said, adding that the attendance in class 10 and 12 is likely to pick up the pace from Monday onwards.

The minister further said that the state's education department will constitute several vigilance squads, to check whether the institutes are adhering to COVID-19 rules.

"Online classes will continue as long as parents want it. No enforcement would be made on any parent or student at any given point of time," he added.

TNM had earlier reported (please add link) about measures taken in schools in the state ahead of the reopening. Teachers were made to undergo COVID-19 tests, students had their temperatures checked and classes were staggered as precautionary measures.