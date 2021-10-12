Karnataka Class 10 student who tried to take her life, scores highest in exam

In July, Greeshma was not issued the hall ticket for the SSLC exams as she could not pay the school fee.

In July this year, Greeshma, a student Class 10 student in Karnatakaâ€™s Tumkur district, had lost hopes when she was denied the opportunity to appear in the annual examinations, because her parents could not pay the school fee. She even tried to take her own life. She finally managed to take the supplementary exams last month, and scored the maximum marks.

Among 53,155 students who took the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, she scored the highest marks. Greeshma, a student of Alvas school of Mudibidare, scored 599 marks out of a total of 625 marks in the examinations.

The school did not issue Greeshma, a hall ticket for the SSLC exams as she could not pay the fee of the school. Greeshma, the daughter of a farmer, had told the media that she could not pay the Rs 1 lakh fee. Her parents came to know about it when they had tried to enrol her for the exams. Appeals to the Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) and the Education Minister were of no avail.

A discouraged Greeshma, who had scored 95% in Class 9, attempted to take her own life on July 17 at her residence. However, timely treatment had saved her life. The incident had made headlines as the Karnataka government was all set to hold SSLC examinations amid the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

On hearing about the incident, then Education Minister Suresh Kumar had rushed to her residence and spoken to her. He had asked Greeshma to be brave and assured of giving an opportunity for her to write the SSLC exams during supplementary examinations. Suresh Kumar had further asked her to focus on her studies without worrying too much about what happened.

Greeshma stated that she is very happy with the results and thanked everyone who helped her to take exams. "I committed a mistake earlier. I had prepared for well the exams," she added. Greeshma hails from Koratagere town in Tumakuru district.

After the results were announced, an elated Suresh Kumar congratulated her. "Greeshma has become a model for others. She did not get diverted from the commitment. Greeshma has achieved what she aspired for," he said.

"I had been to Greeshma's residence. I had given her courage and promised that it is my responsibility to give her the opportunity to take supplementary exams. I have also asked her to prepare for it without worrying. Even after I was dropped from the cabinet, I kept in touch with the Commissioner, SSLC Board Directors, Deputy Director of Madhugiri Academic district and Heads of Alva's institute to ensure Greeshma attended exams. After getting to know about the results and her achievement, my mind is relaxed now."

