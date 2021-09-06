Karnataka civic polls: BJP gets clear majority in two of three municipal corporations

While BJP emerged the winner in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, it finished a close second in Kalaburagi.

news Politics

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has received a shot in the arm as the party recorded a clear majority in two out of three municipal corporations that went to polls on Friday, September 3. Three northern municipal corporations of Karnataka — Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi — witnessed civic body elections, the results of which were announced on Monday, September 6. While BJP emerged the winner in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, it finished a close second in Kalaburagi. If the permutations work out in its favour in Kalaburagi, then all the three civic bodies will have a BJP mayor.

According to the Karnataka State Election Commission officials, in the 58-seat Belagavi, the BJP won 35 seats, Congress 10, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM got one seat and 12 seats saw independents win. In the 82-seat Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation, BJP won 39 seats, Congress 33, AIMIM 3, JD(S) one, and independents bagged six seats. In Kalaburagi municipal corporation, the elections took place for 55 seats, out of which Congress won 27, BJP 23, JD(S) four and independent one seat.

Going by the indications of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP, JD(S) and an independent may join hands in Kalaburagi, a BJP insider claimed. He also did not rule out the possibility of a breakaway group of Congress emerging to support the BJP.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai claimed the election to be a victory and a “sample test” of his government. "This was almost like a sample test after one month of my taking charge of the office. Out of the three, we have got a clear majority in two municipal corporations, and in the third also, we are in the close race but we are going to make a majority there also," said a jubilant Bommai, adding that all three corporations will have BJP mayors.

Bommai congratulated the BJP ministers, MLAs and leaders who worked for the elections in Belagavi. "For the first time in history, the BJP is holding the majority and we will have our own Mayor. The MES would have controlled it otherwise," the Chief Minister said.

The Karnataka CM also said this was a good sign for the government as well as the state. Bommai said Hubballi-Dharwad had been the BJP's fort for a long time while the party is breaking new grounds in Kalaburagi. "It's a clean sweep and a drubbing to the Congress. It also shows that the people have faith in the new government," Bommai said.