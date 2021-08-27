Karnataka CET exam to be held on August 28 and 29

Tests for biology and mathematics are scheduled on August 28, while physics and chemistry tests will be held on the following day.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the government has made all preparations to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) at 530 examination centers across the state. The exams are due to be held on August 28 and 29. Stating that 2,01,816 candidates have registered for CET-2021 for professional courses in the state’s colleges, the minister said that the test will be held in Kannada language on August 30 at six locations. Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centres in view of the pandemic and the state home department will depute sufficient numbers of police personnel at all the examination centres on the days of the test, Narayan said.

Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of assistant commissioner rank for each examination centre. Besides, 530 observers, 1,060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, and around 8,409 invigilators have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, the minister said. Tests for biology and mathematics are scheduled on August 28, while physics and chemistry tests will be held on the following day.

Among the test centres, 86 centres are located in the city of Bengaluru and 444 centers outside Bengaluru. Kannada language test For Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on August 30 at six locations. The minister said, “Candidates have to compulsorily wear masks while writing the examination. Further they are advised to follow the timetable as per the schedule of bell timings and reach the examination center at least half an hour before the first bell.”

Students can visit the KEA website http://kea.kar.nic.in for details. The minister also reminded that students should not wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall nor carry any tablet, mobile or calculator to the exam hall.