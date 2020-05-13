Karnataka CET to be held on July 30 and 31

The Common Entrance Test (CET) helps around 62,000 students gain admission into undergraduate professional courses each year.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Wednesday.



The entrance examination was slated to be held on April 23 and 24 but was postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.



More than 1.90 lakh students were registered for the examination, which is for admission to undergraduate professional courses. The entrance examination helps around 62,000 students gain admission into colleges.



On April 20, the state government launched “Get CET GO”, a free online crash course programme to help students prepare for CET and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.



“The Get CET Go programme is a comprehensive online platform, which includes topical synopsis, tests, practice questions and videos; it is made available free of cost to all students across the state. In these uncertain and glum times of the lockdown which has restricted students to their houses, this programme serves as a constructive engagement for them,” Ashwathnarayan told reporters on Wednesday.



He also announced that over 76,000 students had signed up to use the platform, both on the smartphone application and on the web portal.



In addition, he announced that over 55,000 students had downloaded the Android application and more than 1,69,000 students had visited the web portal.



“I urge more students to use this facility and also appeal to their parents to encourage their wards to do the same,” Ashwathnarayan added.

However, the Karnataka government is yet to announce when colleges and schools will be allowed to function.



The central government had earlier announced that the JEE-Mains examination will be conducted between July 18 and 23 while the JEE-Advanced examination will be conducted in August. The NEET exam is slated for July 26.