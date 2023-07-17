A Circle Police Inspector in Karnataka's Kolar has been suspended from service for negligence in the death of a couple, an official statement said. Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Ravikanthe Gowda has issued the suspension orders of Kamasamudra Circle Inspector P.J. Madhukar in this regard on Sunday, July 16.

A horrific incident of a father, Krishna Murthy, allegedly strangling his daughter to death for falling in love with a man from Dalit community was reported from Bodagurki village near Bangarapet town in Kolar on June 27. The man died by suicide following the incident. The ill-fated couple were identified as Keerthi, 20, and Gangadhar, 24.

While Keerthi hailed from Golla (Yadav) community, Gangadhar belonged to Dalit community and both were residents of Bodagurki village in Kamasamudra hobli.

According to police, both were in love for a year.

Gangadhar had approached the accused to inform him about their love and also ask for her hand. The woman's parents however refused as he belonged to a Dalit community. However, as Keerthi continued her relationship with Gangadhar, Krishna Murthy confronted her and strangled her in a fit of rage.

Following Keethyâ€™s murder by her father, Gangadhar died by suicide. The Kamasamudra police have registered a case in this connection and initiated investigation. More details are yet to emerge over the case.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.