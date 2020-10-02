Karnataka cabinet to re-promulgate controversial land, labour ordinances

The ordinances could not be passed in the legislative council as the ruling party does not have a majority.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to re-promulgate three controversial ordinances after the bills introduced to replace them could not get passed in the state legislative council during the recently concluded session of the Legislature, sources said.

While the Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2020 that tweaks labour laws, was passed in the legislative assembly, it got defeated in the council by the united opposition of Congress and JD(S), as they enjoy a majority in the Upper House.

The Karnataka Land Reforms (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020 and the Karnataka Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, also passed by the assembly, were not adopted by the Upper House as it was adjourned sine die on the intervening night of September 26 and 27.

Official sources said as the ordinance promulgated earlier will lapse in six weeks after the legislature session, if a replacement bill to it is not passed by both the Houses, it has now been decided to re-promulgate the ordinances.

While the amendments to Land Reform Act liberalises farmland ownership, the APMC amendment bill curtails the powers of local Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) and allows private individuals to start agricultural trading, if they hold a permanent account number (PAN).

The bill that tweaks labour laws is aimed at making only those establishments that employ 300 or more people to seek the government's permission for closure, retrenchment or layoff.

It also proposed to increase the overtime work of employees in any quarter from 75 to 125 hours.

Farmer and labour organisations, also opposition parties, especially the Congress, had vehemently opposed the three bills calling them "anti-people" and had even called for a statewide bandh on September 28 opposing it.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court earlier this week had passed an order in which the apex court quashed a Gujarat government notification which allowed factories to not pay overtime wages to workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.