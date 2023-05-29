Karnataka cabinet portfolios: CM Siddaramaiah retains Finance, DKS gets Bengaluru Dev

The newly formed Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has disclosed the portfolios assigned to its cabinet ministers on Sunday, May 28. CM Siddaramaiah has retained several key portfolios, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, and Information. Additionally, he has retained all other unallocated portfolios. Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been entrusted with the responsibility of Major and Medium Irrigation, as well as Bengaluru City Development, which includes BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), BDA (Bangalore Development Authority), BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board), BMRDA (Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority), and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited).

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara has been appointed as the Home Minister, with the exception of the Intelligence portfolio. Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has been designated as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

HK Patil will head the Department of Law & Parliamentary Affairs, while Dinesh Gundu Rao will serve as the Minister of Health & Family Welfare. Krishna Byre Gowda has been allotted the Revenue portfolio, excluding Muzrai.

Other ministers and their respective portfolios are:

> Ramalinga Reddy (Transport and Muzrai)

> MB Patil (Large and Medium Industries)

> KJ George (Energy)

> HC Mahadevappa (Social Welfare)

>Satish Jarakiholi (Public Works)

> Timmapur Ramappa Balappa (Excise)

> Shivanand Patil (Textiles, Sugarcane Development & Sugar, Agriculture Marketing)

> Mankal Vaidya (Fisheries & Ports, Island Transport)

> Rahim Khan (Municipal Administration, Haj)

> Madhu Bangarappa (Primary & Secondary Education)

> Dr MC Sudhakar (Higher Education)

> NS Boseraju (Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology)

> Laxmi Hebbalkar (Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment)

> D Sudhakar (Planning and Statistics)

> B Nagendra (Youth Service, Sports, and ST Welfare)

> Suresha BS (Urban Development & Town Planning, excluding Bangalore City Development)

> KH Muniyappa (Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs)

> SS Mallikarjun (Mines & Geology, Horticulture)

> B Zameer Ahmed Khan (Housing, Waqf & Minority Welfare)

> K Venkatesh (Animal Husbandry & Sericulture)

> Eshwar Khandre (Forest, Ecology & Environment)

> Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil (Medical Education and Skill Development)

The Karnataka cabinet, expanded to its maximum limit of 34 members, witnessed the swearing-in of 24 ministers at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. This count includes the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, who took their oaths last week, along with eight other legislators.