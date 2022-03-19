Karnataka: Bus overturns leaving 8 dead, many others critically injured

The private bus from SVT Travels was going to YN Hosakote town from Pavagada when the accident took place on Saturday morning.

Eight persons were killed and 25 others were seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned in Palavalli Katte village near Pavagada town in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Tumakuru. According to police officials, many of the people injured are battling for their lives in the hospital. The private bus was going to YN Hosakote town from Pavagada. The mishap took place after the driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus.

The Pavagada police who reached the spot suggested that negligence of the driver seems the reason for the accident, according to preliminary investigations. Local residents suggested that the bus was speeding at a turn before it toppled. There were students also travelling in the bus and their bags were found strewn across the road following the accident.

According to police, it was a private bus belonging to SVT Travels and there were over 100 passengers in it. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra confirmed the death toll while speaking to reporters after the incident. "I have received information that eight persons have died. I heard there were too many people on the bus. We will check the bus routes and whether any buses were cancelled there," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the accident. "Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumakuru, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.



With IANS inputs