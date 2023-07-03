Karnataka budget session begins but BJP still has no Leader of Opposition

The budget session of the 16th Karnataka Assembly will begin on Monday, July 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to appoint the Leader of Opposition (LoP). Close to 50 days after the Karnataka Assembly election results, the BJP has not managed to find their leader both in the Assembly and Legislative Council. With two former Chief Ministers from BJPâ€“BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar no longer in the Assembly, ex CM Basavaraj Bommai has emerged as one of the front runners but the BJP is yet to decide on whether they want to continue under his leadership after the election debacle.

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Sunday, July 2 to discuss the selection of the LoP. According to reports, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP national secretary Vinod Tawade are expected to arrive at Bengaluru on Monday to assess the BJP MLAsâ€™ opinion on the LoP.

On Sunday, after Yediyurappa met with the senior BJP leaders in Delhi, he said that the BJP leaders who have come to Bengaluru will take stock of the MLAs views and submit a report to the senior leadership.

Sources said that apart from Bommai, another strong contender for the post is V Sunil Kumar, the former Minister of Kannada and Culture, who also has close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and senior leader and former minister R Ashoka are also strong contenders for the post of LoP.