Karnataka budget: Rs 2 crore for increasing female calves through artificial impregnation

It follows the central government's launch of the Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme (N.A.I.P) in September 2019.

The Karnataka government on Thursday approved Rs 2 crore for increasing the population of female calves in the state through artificial impregnation.

The impregnation will be done from gender determined spermatic cord to obtain more than 90% female calves from the milching (milk yielding) cows of the state.



The announcement was made by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa while revealing the state budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. It follows the central government's launch of the Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme (N.A.I.P) in September 2019.

Within the first two months of the programme's launch, 3.8 lakh artificial inseminations were performed, a press statement issued by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying claimed.