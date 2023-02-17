Karnataka budget: CM announces construction of 250 'She Toilets' in Bengaluru

Chief Minister Bommai also announced schemes offering financial assistance of Rs 500 per head every month to landless women farm labourers.

news Karnataka Budget 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced several initiatives for women's health and empowerment in the state budget on Friday, February 17. The budget proposes the construction of 250 â€˜She Toiletsâ€™ at a cost of Rs 50 crore in heavily populated markets and commercial complexes in Bengaluru. The budget also prioritises the early detection of non-communicable diseases and proposes mapping 45 district hospitals to Jayadeva Hospital, as well as starting branches of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru.

The budget also proposes the launch of the Vatsalya programme for newborn screening and the establishment of six new ESI hospitals, 28 community health centres, and 10 women and children hospitals. Additionally, the Department of Women and Child Development will be bifurcated into the Department of Child Nutrition and the Department of Women Empowerment.

The Chief Minister also announced the Gruhini Shakthi Yojane, which includes the launch of a new scheme called Shrama Shakthi, offering financial assistance of Rs 500 per head per month to landless women farm labourers under Direct Benefit Transfer. The budget also proposes free skill development training for one lakh women in the current fiscal year. Under the Arogya Pushti scheme, eligible married women will receive mid-day meals and other benefits for six months, once in a lifetime. Free bus passes will also be provided to all women working in the organised sector.