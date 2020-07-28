Karnataka breaches 1-lakh mark with 5324 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka recorded 75 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The Karnataka government's medical bulletin on Monday reported 5,734 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total active cases in the state to a new record high of 61,819.

Karnataka has now crossed one lakh reported cases of the disease since the first case on March 8. So far, Karnataka has reported 1,01,465 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The bulletin noted that there were 1,847 new discharges in the state, taking the total recovered patients in the state to 37,685. Most of the discharges were in Bengaluru, with 794 recoveries reported. Raichur reported 142 recoveries.

Unfortunately, 75 succumbed to the virus on Monday, taking the total death toll in the state to 1,953. State capital Bengaluru reported 26 of these deaths, with nine deaths in Dakshina Kannada, eight deaths in Dharwad, and six deaths being reported in Belagavi district.

The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru. A total of 1,470 cases were reported in the city, taking the total active cases in the city to 33,816. So far, Bengaluru Urban has reported 46,923 cases of coronavirus.

Ballari has witnessed a surge in cases, reporting 840 cases on Monday. There are currently 3,258 active cases in the district. Kalaburagi has likewise reported a high case load, with 631 cases of coronavirus, taking the total active cases in the district to 2,158. Other districts have reported less than 300 cases.

Mysuru (296), Udupi (225), Dharwad (193) and Belagavi (155) reported over 100 COVID-19 cases while Kolar district reported 142 new cases, taking the total active cases in the district to 673.

Bengaluru Rural reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, Raichur reported 120 cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 119 cases, and Vijayapura and Davangere reported 110 cases each. Rest of the districts reported less than 100 cases on Monday.

There are currently 598 people in the state battling for their lives in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Most of these patients are in Bengaluru Urban, with 329 patients on ventilators.

The state reported that 9,708 Rapid Antigen detection tests were conducted on Monday, with 18,516 RT PCR tests being undertaken as well. A total of 28,224 tests were undertaken in the state on Monday.