Karnataka BJP MP berates woman for not wearing bindi during Women’s Day event

The incident has triggered outrage on social media, with many people criticising Kolar MP Muniswamy's behavior as a reflection of the BJP's regressive views towards women.

news Controversy

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Karnataka has come under fire for berating a woman as she was not wearing a ‘bindi’ on her forehead. During a Women’s Day event in Kolar, MP S Muniswamy was caught on camera scolding a woman for not wearing a bindi “despite her husband still being alive”. The incident, which occurred on March 8, has drawn sharp criticism with the opposition Congress saying that it was a reflection of the BJP’s culture.

The video shows Muniswamy inspecting stalls at a Women’s Day event, when he stops at a kiosk run by a woman who was selling clothes. “Who allowed you to put up this stall? Where is your bindi? Your husband is still alive, isn’t he,” the MP said, asking her to wear a bindi at once. His associates were also heard saying that the woman had “no common sense”, simply for not wearing a bindi (a decorative dot worn in the middle of the forehead by women).

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many people criticising Muniswamy's behavior as a reflection of the BJP's regressive policies towards women. Congress leaders have pointed out that the incident occurred on Women's Day, which makes it even more unacceptable.

In response to the video, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram said, "The BJP will turn India into a 'Hindutva Iran.' The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the 'Moral Police' patrolling the streets." The Congress has also asked what right the BJP has to take away the freedom of women and dictate their dress, particularly on Women's Day.