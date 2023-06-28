Karnataka BJP issues warning to leaders against making controversial remarks

Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has issued a stern directive to all party leaders, urging them to maintain discipline and adhere to the party's rules and regulations. Kateel announced that notices have been served to those who have made controversial statements, and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

During a media interaction in Mangaluru, Kateel addressed concerns about internal strife within the party, stating, "All party members must operate within the framework of the party. I have personally spoken to all the leaders and instructed them not to make any statements."

Following the party's setback in the recent assembly elections, Kateel expressed his confidence in the enthusiasm and dedication of BJP workers across the state. He stated, "During my travels across Karnataka, I have observed no turmoil among party workers. They are eagerly working towards the victory of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Emphasising the importance of strengthening booth committees, Kateel highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently interacted with booth pramukhs to bolster grassroots efforts. He underscored the heightened responsibility of party leaders in preparing for the Lok Sabha elections and urged them to exercise control over their speeches.

Taking aim at Priyank Kharge, the Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Kateel criticised his statements against cow vigilantism in the state. Referring to the stringent law implemented by the previous BJP government to protect cows, Kateel asserted, "Minister Priyank Kharge should choose his words carefully and respect the sentiments of the people. Cattle are revered in our country, and the police and concerned officials must ensure that cow slaughter is prevented. Stringent action should be taken against those involved in cow slaughter and theft." He also reminded listeners that Mahatma Gandhi had advocated for the protection of cows.

Responding to queries about the selection of the opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, Kateel assured that a decision would be made promptly.