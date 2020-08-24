Karnataka to become first state to implement NEP, says Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka government is making administrative reforms and legal amendments to become the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

news Education

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the state is on the road to becoming the first in the country to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP). “The state government is making all preparations to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to the laws which are essential to implement the national education policy. The state would become the first state in the country to implement the policy,” Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education said. His statement came as he addressed the inaugural session of a five-day online workshop on “Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation.” This workshop is being organised by Bangalore University.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has in mind specific goals and a clear agenda on the basis of which they are going ahead as far as the implementation is concerned. “A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has already held several meetings,” he further said in his statement. He said that the committee has already come up with suggestions that would help implement the policy in a phased manner. Recommendations of the final stage are awaited.

Immediately after the final recommendations are made, the administrative as well as legal procedures would be made, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The new policy, as Narayan said, would make it possible for high-quality education to be made available to all students. This would benefit the entire system with quality teaching, he said.

Earlier on August 1, the Union Cabinet had already made it clear that Karnataka could be one of the first states to implement the New Education Policy 2020. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier said that Karnataka will be at the forefront to implement the policy systematically.