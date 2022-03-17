Karnataka bandh: Shops closed in parts of many districts, fewer vehicles on roads

Muslim organisations had called for a bandh from 6 am to 6 pm after the Karnataka HC ruled that the hijab not an essential practice under Islam.

A day after the Karnataka High Court delivered its verdict ruling the hijab a non-essential practice under Islam, Muslim groups across Karnataka had called for a bandh on March 17 in protest. In Bengaluru, parts of the city wore a deserted look on Thursday, March 17, in areas including Commercial Street and Shivajinagar in the heart of Bengaluru, as several shops had downed their shutters and fewer vehicles were seen on the roads.

The situation was similar across Karnataka, with activity in several places including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Hubbali, Tumakuru, Chikmagalur and others slowing down due to closed shops and empty roads. The Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, on Wednesday gave a call for a state-wide bandh on Thursday, which has been supported by hundreds of organisations across the southern state. "Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI) also supported the bandh call.

Meanwhile, reacting to the bandh call given by Muslim organisations against verdict on wearing of hijab in classrooms, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Thursday said that people need to shed the “Jinnah” mindset. "They did the same thing after the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case. The then Congress government under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi succumbed to their pressure. This is not the time to continue with your agenda," Ravi said. "Come out of the Jinnah mindset and inculcate Indinaness. The Jinnah agenda won't work now," he added.

#Bangalore witnesses a successful #bandh to register dissent with the #HijabVerdict of the HC!

Commercial street wears a deserted look pic.twitter.com/O2Mv9OnuuB — Amaan Asim (@amaanasim) March 17, 2022

Shops & establishments shut in Bengaluru's shivaji nagar, commercial St & other areas in line with the Bandh call by Muslim organisations & leaders over the Karnataka High court verdict on #Hijab. Shop owners say they will bear this loss of business for the sake of their rights. pic.twitter.com/P2e1fmdpe1 — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 17, 2022

On Wednesday, a day before the state-wide bandh call, many traders had closed their establishments voluntarily in protest against the High Court’s verdict in Karnataka’s Bhatkal. The police later filed a First Information Report (FIR) against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly attempting to force closure of shops and observe a bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict.

On Tuesday, March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed all the student petitioners’ pleas against the ban on hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka, after hearing the matter for 11 days. Two students have moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s verdict, which the SC has said will be heard after Holi vacations. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde has sought an urgent hearing in the matter, as board exams are approaching and there are fears that students who wish to wear the hijab will have to miss out on their exams, he said.

With inputs from agencies