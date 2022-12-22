Karnataka Assembly passes resolution on border row with Maharashtra

The resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was adopted by a voice-vote.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, December 22, unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the state's interests. The unanimous resolution condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra.

The resolution moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was adopted by a voice-vote. "There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) is one of this subject, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state.

Condemning border disputes created by Maharashtra people unnecessarily, this house unanimously passes a resolution that it is committed to protect the interest of the state," the resolution moved by Bommai read.

Earlier, while replying to the debate on the border issue in the House, the CM said that it is the will of the people of Karnataka, not to let go even an inch of the state's land. "We will do everything to protect it, we will take all the measures required in this direction," he said.

During a debate on the border dispute in the Assembly on Tuesday, December 20, Bommai had suggested passing a unanimous resolution in both Houses of the state legislature, reiterating the stateâ€™s stand.

Condemning Maharashtra's political leaders' "conduct" on the border issue, Bommai said, "if they continue like this, we will take legal action." He also called Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut an "agent of China" and "traitor", hitting back at his statement that they will enter Karnataka the way China has "invaded" Indian territory.