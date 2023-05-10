Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Jan Ki Baat predicts BJP may form govt

The exit polls predict that the Congress will get 38-40% of the vote share, while the BJP is expected to get a vote share of 37.5-39% The JD(S) is projected to secure 14-17% of the vote.

The "Jan Ki Baat" exit polls by Asianet Suvarna News for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections predict a closely contested battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Indian National Congress for the 224 Assembly seats. The polls suggest that the BJP could win 94-117 seats, while the Congress could win 91-106 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is expected to come in a distant third with 14-24 seats, while other parties and independents are projected to win 0-2 seats.

The exit poll projections show that the BJP might get a vote share of 37.5-39%, while the Congress is expected to get 38-40% of the vote. The JD(S) is projected to secure 14-17% of the vote, while other parties are expected to have a vote share of 6-8.5%.

The Jan Ki Baat polls also analysed the seat share of each party in different regions of the state. In the Old Mysore region, Congress is predicted to win 24 seats, followed by JD(S) with 16 seats, BJP with 15 seats, and others with two seats. In the Bengaluru region, the BJP is expected to win 17 seats, followed by Congress with 15 seats, while JD(S) and other parties are not expected to win any seats.

In central Karnataka, BJP is expected to win 13 seats, followed by Congress with 11 seats and JD(S) with two seats. In Hyderabad Karnataka, Congress is expected to win the majority of seats with 24 seats, followed by BJP with 15 seats and JD(S) with one seat. In Mumbai Karnataka, BJP is projected to win the majority of seats with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 19 seats, while JD(S) and other parties are not expected to win any seats. In coastal Karnataka, the BJP is expected to win 15 seats, while Congress is projected to win four seats, with no seats expected for JD(S) and others.

The counting of votes is set to take place on May 13, and the official results will be announced later in the day.