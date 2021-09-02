Karnataka announces new guidelines for international visitors landing in Bengaluru

The guidelines will be applicable for travellers from the UK, Europe, middle eastern countries, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

The Karnataka government has issued a revised circular, making RT-PCR tests mandatory for international arrivals from selected countries, irrespective of negative test reports brought from the boarding point. In view of the new mutations in the SARS-Cov-2 virus being reported and rising incidents of Variants of Concern (VOC) and Variants of Interest (VOI), passengers arriving in Bengaluru from the UK, Europe, middle eastern countries, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe must undergo RT-PCR tests, the Karnataka government said on Wednesday.

The passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa, after providing the samples at airports of the state, shall wait for the results in the airport, and only leave after testing negative. Passengers from other countries listed above are asked to provide the sample and leave the airport. Additionally, the circular says that “strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured.”

Similarly, the government has issued a separate circular mentioning COVID-19 protocols for students and employees from Kerala in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. "It is observed that students and employees arriving into Karnataka from Kerala, though bringing negative RT-PCR reports, are testing positive for the coronavirus during the repeat test. Such numbers are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi," the circular said.

All travellers from Kerala are asked to compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR test certificates not older than 72 hours, irrespective of their vaccination status. Principals and administrators of educational institutions are directed to make arrangements for institutional quarantine of students from Kerala. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and the weekend curfew from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue to be in force in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala.

An order to this effect was issued by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra. The guidelines in the order, issued as per the directions of the state government in districts sharing a border with Kerala, will continue till September 13, Rajendra said. Only essential services will be allowed during the weekend curfew. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Marriages will be permitted by local authorities with a participation of a maximum number of 50 persons.

Rajendra said all nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for their education in Dakshina Kannada district should bring a COVID-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours, and go into quarantine for a week.