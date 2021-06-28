Karnataka announces free scans to diagnose black fungus infection

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that the CT and MRI Scan to diagnose Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection in COVID-19 patients has been made free of cost in government hospitals and medical colleges. The cost of the scans in private hospitals and laboratories were also capped by the government. In private hospitals and laboratories, a brain, PNS, orbits MRI scan was capped at Rs 4000 while it is Rs 3000 for people with BPL cards.

The cost of all three scans together was capped at Rs 10,000 with the same being Rs 7500 for those holding BPL cards. The MRI of contrast scan was priced at an extra Rs 1500.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K took to Twitter to share the government's decision to cap the prices. He also said that COVID-19 cases in the state fell below 3000 to 2576 while cases in Bengaluru fell to 563 on Monday. He added that the positivity rate was below 2% in the state and that only 93 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded. Active COVID-19 cases in the state are also below 1 lakh at 97,592 now.

The CT Scan and MRI Scan to diagnose Mucormycosis infection in post-covid patients has been made free of cost in government hospitals and medical colleges and the cost is capped as below in private hospitals and laboratories.@DHFWKA pic.twitter.com/rx7sSd9Wx4 June 28, 2021

A total of 40,845 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in the country so far, of which 31,344 are rhinocerebral in nature, and the death toll from the infections stands at 3,129, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. On June 23, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said an additional 5,240 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B, which is used in the treatment of black fungus, has been allocated to Karnataka.