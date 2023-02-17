Karnataka announces construction of 'majestic' Ram temple in Ramanagara

Chief Minister Bommai has announced a renovation drive of various temples and mutts with an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years.

news Karnataka Budget 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a series of projects related to the development of temples and religious sites in the state, while presenting the 2023-24 Budget in the Assembly on Friday, February 17. One of the major projects is the construction of a â€˜majesticâ€™ Ram temple in Ramadevara Betta of Ramanagara district, which will be built using 19 acres of space that belong to the Department of Muzrai. The construction of the Ram temple has been proposed on the lines of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Ramanagara district in-charge Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had earlier urged Bommai to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta and demanded that Ramadevara Betta should be developed as the 'Ayodhya of South India'. Stating that there is a strong belief among the people of the region that Sugriva had installed Ramadevara Betta, Narayan in his letter had said, ''Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, it should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot. This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism.''

The traditional connection between Ramadevara Betta and the epic Ramayana dates back to the era of Tretayuga, he had said in the letter. The Karnataka Tourism Department has also identified Ramadevara Betta as a prominent tourist destination. The picturesque hill, situated 50 kilometres away from Bengaluru, is known for the Hindi blockbuster 'Sholay' that was shot on location there.

In addition to the Ram temple project, the Chief Minister announced a comprehensive development and renovation drive of various temples and mutts with an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore in the next two years. This initiative aims to enhance the facilities available at the temples and mutts and promote religious tourism in the state. The Chief Minister also said that a detailed project involving various works at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore has been formulated for providing basic facilities for tourists in Anjanadri hill in Koppal district, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). This project is aimed at developing the region as an attractive tourist destination.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of the Kitturu Karnataka Development Authority for development of the Kittur Karnataka region. This initiative aims to promote the overall development of the region by providing basic infrastructure and support for various development projects. The monthly honorarium of Grama Sahayaka, who will be re-designated as Jana Sevaka, will be increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000, aiming to improve the standard of living of these public servants.

Further, the annuity payable to Inam Lands of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is to be enhanced from Rs 48,000 to Rs 60,000, benefiting 3,721 institutions. This initiative aims to provide additional support to these institutions for their maintenance and upkeep.