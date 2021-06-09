Karnataka ambulance driver who allegedly tried to rape COVID-19 patient arrested

The accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

news Crime

The driver of a private ambulance who was accused of trying to sexually assault a COVID-19 patient in a government hospital in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The relatives of the 25-year-old patient, who was hospitalised at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science in Kalaburagi, had lodged a complaint against the accused, said the police. The accused, identified as 23-year-old Premsagar alias Pinto, was employed to transport dead bodies in the ambulance. He was arrested by the police around 11 am on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 25-year-old patient had been admitted to the cardiology department of GIMS and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A TNIE report stated that the accused entered the ward around 12.30 am on Wednesday and attempted to sexually assault the woman while she was asleep. He was reportedly trying to fiddle with her urinary catheter, when the woman woke up and yelled. Her shouts woke other patients in the ward, and they raised an alarm. When the security was alerted, the accused fled the spot, the police said.

As per a report, the relatives of the 25-year-old patient gathered outside GIMS and demanded a probe into the incident after which the complaint was filed. The police nabbed the accused based on statements of the woman and other patients present in the ward.

The police said that the accused Premsagar will be presented in court after he undergoes a medical examination. He is likely to undergo a COVID-19 test as well.

“The relatives of the patient had filed a complaint following the incident and around 11 am in the morning, we arrested Premsagar. He has been booked for an attempt to rape and will be produced in court after medical examination. We are further investigating the case,” said the Brahmapur station inspector. He further added that the hospital is yet to record a statement pertaining to the case.