Karnataka to allow postal ballot for accredited journalists in Assembly elections

The decision comes after an appeal from journalists to help them exercise their franchise, as they are away from their designated polling stations on election day.

Accredited journalists covering the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10 will have the option to vote through postal ballot, in a first for the state. The decision comes after accredited journalists were included in the essential services category, following an appeal from the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, requesting the Election Commission to allow journalists on duty to exercise their franchise. To be eligible, the accredited journalists must be registered voters in Karnataka and on duty away from their designated polling centres.

Additionally, the Election Commission of India will introduce a Vote-from-Home (VFH) initiative for individuals above 80 years of age and those with disabilities. This program aims to empower around 12.15 lakh elderly voters and 5.55 lakh persons with disabilities, who may face difficulties in reaching polling stations. Officials will visit the homes of eligible voters and assist them in exercising their right to vote.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has identified 2,217 polling stations in the city as critical polling stations among 8,615 polling stations. The total number of voters in Bengaluru is 95.13 lakh with 45.85 lakh female voters and 49.26 male voters.