Karnataka ACB conducts raids on 9 govt officials over disproportionate assets

In all, searches and raids began at 28 places in the state which included residences of the nine officials, their offices and the homes of their relatives.

The Karnataka unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches and raids against nine government officers across 11 districts of the state starting early on Tuesday morning. The searches were held in connection to allegations of disproportionate assets held by the officers.

The accused government officials are Krishnegowda, Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Chikkaballapura, Hanumantha Shivappa Chikkannanavara, Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector, Belagavi circle, Subramanya K Vaddar, Joint Director, Town & Country Planning, Mysuru, Munigopal Raju, Superintendent engineer, CHESCOM, Mysuru, Channaveerappa, First Division Assistant, RTO office, Mysuru South, Lakshmipurum, Raju Pattar, Account officer, GESCOM, Yadgir, Victor Simon, Police Inspector, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), K Subramanyam, Junior Engineer, Assistant Director, Town Planning Office, BBMP, Yelahanka Zone, Bengaluru City and K M Pratham, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Davangere Division.

Among them, Victor Simon has served as a police inspector in various police stations in Bengaluru, most notably at the HSR Layout police station and the Bellandur police station.

The ACB released information about the searches and raids in a press release. The bureau is carrying out searches in Chikkaballapur, Kolar taluk, Channammanagar, Angola, Belagavi, Udupi, Karwar town, Mysuru, Kanakapura town, Ramanagara, Kuvempunagar in Mandya, Yadgir, Davangere, and Bengaluru City under the supervision of Range Superintendents of Police (SP).

The searches and raids are being carried out by 52 officers and 174 staff members of the ACB. Official sources said some properties have been found and gold jewellery recovered in the searches so far.