Karnataka: 23-yr-old suddenly collapses during wedding festivities, dies hours later

Josna, a 23-year-old resident of Kundapura, was attending the pre-wedding festivities of a relative when she suddenly collapsed.

news Death

A wedding celebration turned tragic in Karnatakaâ€™s Dakshina Kannada district, after a young woman suddenly collapsed in the midst of festivities. Josna Cotha, a 23-year-old resident of Basrur in Kundapura, was attending the Roce ceremony (a pre-wedding ceremony practiced by Catholics) of a relative in Havanje on the evening of Wednesday, November 23, when the incident occurred. Videos emerged on social media, which show Josna participating in the festivities with the others, when she suddenly collapses.

As per reports, Josna was immediately rushed to the Kasturba Medical College (KMC) hospital in Manipal, where doctors reportedly said that her blood pressure was very low. However, she passed away on Thursday. The cause behind her death is yet to be ascertained.

A similar incident occurred in Karnatakaâ€™s Kolar earlier this year in February. Chaitra KR, a 26-year-old woman who was all set to get married, unexpectedly collapsed on the day of the wedding. While she was rushed to the hospital and even brought to NIMHANS in Bengaluru, doctors there declared her brain dead. According to the Times of India, Chaitra suffered a brain stroke, and also experienced seizures. The report also states that Chaitra worked in a private school in Chintamani taluk, and had hopes of becoming a college lecturer. After her death, Chaitraâ€™s family donated her organs, a move that was recognised by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.