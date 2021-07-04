Karimnagar residents protest near KCR programme venue, allege land grabbing by TRS MLA

Several Opposition leaders were detained ahead of KCRâ€™s visit to avoid protests.

Residents from Burugupalli of Karimnagar district staged a small protest near the venue of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raoâ€™s official meeting in Rajanna Siricilla on Sunday. This after a few people from Burugupalli village in Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district alleged that TRS MLA Sunke Ravi Shanker had grabbed their land illegally and constructed a house. KCR participated in several official programmes including inauguration of District Collectorate.

The protestors raised slogans against Sunke Ravi Shanker while urging KCR to save their lands from the MLA. Of the eight men who staged the protest, one of them said, "In 91 survey numbers, there is 4 acre 39 guntas land. MLA Sunke Ravi Shanker has grabbed 1.13 acre land from it and constructed a house with a compound wall. For the last three months, we have approached him for justice but we didn't get it. We have come this far to meet the CM, please help us get our land back."

CM KCR on Sunday participated in inauguration of Integrated Collectorate, double bedroom house warming ceremony at Thangellapally and the opening of International driving school besides Nursing College and Agricultural Market Committee.

Ahead of the CM visit, district police had arranged for heavy security across the venues to prevent untoward incidents. However, few Congress activists who tried to intercept the CM convoy demanding medical college for Siricilla were taken into custody. It was also reported that one of the victims of custodial violence from Nerella had been put on house arrest in view of the situation.

Reports also said that several opposition party leaders were also detained in view of the CM visit. CM KCR following the COVID-19 unlock is taking up tours across the districts where he is overseeing various development activities and inaugurating infrastructure projects in the state.

Siricilla MLA, IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR), Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and several other MLAs, MLCs have participated in the programmes.