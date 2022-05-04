Karan Johar announces season 7 of Koffee with Karan to premiere on OTT

Karan Johar first announced that ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not return for another season. However, he later said that it will not return to TV since it will exclusively stream on OTT platform Hotstar.

A week after reports claimed that a seventh season of popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan was under production, host and filmmaker Karan Johar said his popular celebrity chat show will not return for a new chapter in a tweet posted on Wednesday morning. However, the talk show host revealed in another post, later in the day that the chat show will not be returning only to TV, and instead exclusively stream on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

"Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that 'Koffee with Karan' will not be returning..." Karan said in the earlier statement he had released.

Offering further clarification later, he wrote in a separate tweet on the same day: “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great show needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that season 7 of Koffee with Karan will stream exclusively on Disney + Hotstar. The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while there will be rumours put to rest- and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years.”

Karan's close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show. Several episodes of the show offered fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.

Koffee With Karan was first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019. The show has courted several controversies in the past.

Karan had recently unveiled the trailer of director and cinematographer Santosh Sivan’s upcoming film Jack N’ Jill which stars actors Manju Warrier, Soubin Shahir, and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote on May 3, “Out there for everyone to see the magic they have created! Congratulations and all the love & luck to the entire team!” The supporting cast includes actors Nedumudu Venu, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Shaylee Krishen, and Minnal Murali filmmaker Basil Joseph, among others. The trailer sets the tone for a genre-bending sci-fi flick.

Out there for everyone to see the magic they have created! Congratulations and all the love & luck to the entire team!♥️♥️♥️ #JackNJill https://t.co/lhYBdVh9A0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2022

