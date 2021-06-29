Karan Johar to produce film based on lawyer C Sankaran Nair who took on the British Raj

The film will show the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Flix Cinema

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday, June 29 announced that his next production venture is based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, who was President of the Indian National Congress in 1897 and a member of the then Viceroy's Executive Council. Titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, the film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat.

The movie, to be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In a statement, the makers also noted that Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.

Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar, on Twitter, said that he was honoured to share Nair's story with the world. “Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi,” he wrote. Johar's Dharma Productions will be presenting the movie along with Still & Still Media Collective. The makers also announced that the project will go on floors shortly. Details about the lead actors and other members of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp June 29, 2021

Besides this film, Johar is also producing the movies Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Meenakshi Sundareshwar as well as the web series Finding Anamika starring Madhuri Dixit. He is also bankrolling season two of the reality television show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. His next directorial venture is the period drama Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is bankrolled under his home banner Dharma Productions.